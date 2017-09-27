LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS Auto

High Peak £24,995 24995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**DUE SOON** 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, 1 Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, 255 BHP SDV6, Seven Seater, Stone Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Sidesteps, Triple Glass Sunroofs, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry with Both Fobs, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Tyres and a Full Sized Alloy Spare, USB and iPhone Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free Kit, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Removable Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 255 xs automatic green 1-owner 8-speed alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav warranty 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...