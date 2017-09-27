loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS Auto

High Peak £24,995 24995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£24,995
**DUE SOON** 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, 1 Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, 255 BHP SDV6, Seven Seater, Stone Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Sidesteps, Triple Glass Sunroofs, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry with Both Fobs, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Tyres and a Full Sized Alloy Spare, USB and iPhone Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free Kit, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Removable Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    25029
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    49800 mi
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

