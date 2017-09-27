loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS Auto

High Peak £20,995 20995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£20,995
8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, 2 Owners From New with Full Landrover Service History, 255 BHP SDV6, Seven Seater, Ebony Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, Triple Glass Sunroofs, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats, Keyless Entry with Both Fobs, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Tyres and a Full Sized Alloy Spare, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Removable Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 255 xs automatic blue 8-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav warranty xenon 2012 british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
