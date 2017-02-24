LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS Auto

car description

8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, One Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Stone Leather Interior, 255 BHP 3.0 SDV6 Engine, Latest 8 Speed Auto Gearbox with Paddle Shift Change, Full Landrover Service History, Seven Seater, Colour Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Satellite Navigation, Dual Climate Control, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Front Foglamps, Auto Headlamps, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New General Grabber AT Tyres, DAB Stereo with ipod and USB Connectivity, Hands Free Bluetooth System, Keyless Start with Both Fobs, Heated Front Screen, Heated Electric Power Folding Mirrors, Terrain Response System, Genuine Roofbar Kit with Crossbars, Detatchable Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)