LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite Auto

Truro £44,999 44999.00GBP
Carrs Land Rover Truro
Truro, TR49LD, Cornwall
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 84 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN
7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Keyless entry, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Roof rails - Black, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
