LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite Auto

Yeovil £39,991 39991.00GBP
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Graphite Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20528 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 19'' 7 split-spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Front parking aid with front visual display, Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Roof rails - Black, Terrain Response system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Keyless entry, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Leather steering wheel, Twin-speed low range transfer box
