LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto

Pickering £25,960 25960.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30549 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Cloth, Ebony, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Paint finish: metallic, 7 Seat Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Steering wheel audio system controls, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm)
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...