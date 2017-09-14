loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto

Pickering £25,960 25960.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£25,960
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30549 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Cloth, Ebony, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Paint finish: metallic, 7 Seat Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Steering wheel audio system controls, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm)

  • Ad ID
    17322
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30549 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
