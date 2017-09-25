loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto

Taunton £25,995 25995.00GBP

Taunton Land Rover
Taunton, TA28BN, Somerset
United Kingdom

£25,995
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) GS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34960 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN

Electric glass sunroof, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Cooled cubby box, Electric seat and armrest Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Side steps, Tow Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), 7 Seat Pack, Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    24893
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34960 mi
  • Doors
    5
