LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto

Christchurch £43,989 43989.00GBP

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

£43,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6563 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN

Accessories

Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Roof rails, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6563 mi
  • Doors
    5
