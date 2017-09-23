loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Shrewsbury £34,950

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£34,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 61904 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Causeway Grey

Accessories

Leather, Ebony/Cirrus 'Windsor' premium, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric sunroof, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Rear screen Entertainment System, Rear view camera, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 'SV' diamond finish alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Keyless entry, Premium Exterior Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Park heating, Premium leather seats, Twin-speed low range transfer box, Electric front seats, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Electronic Parking Brake

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24103
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    61904 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
