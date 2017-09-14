LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Christchurch £43,989 43989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14984 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
