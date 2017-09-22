LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Coulsdon £42,990 42990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18350 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
7 seat configuration, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, HDD Navigation System, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Stop/start technology, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
