LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Crawley £42,995 42995.00GBP

Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£42,995
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7962 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: ORANGE

7 seat configuration, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Keyless entry, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    18094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7962 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
