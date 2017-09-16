LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Pulborough £42,990 42990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13007 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE
Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, HDD Navigation System, Heated rear seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Keyless entry, Extended Leather Pack, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
