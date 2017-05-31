LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Sidcup £44,990 44990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19825 Engine Size: Ext Color: SILVER
7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Electric front seats, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...