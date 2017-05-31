loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Sidcup £44,990 44990.00GBP

Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom

£44,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19825 Engine Size: Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Electric front seats, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Centre differential with lock, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Interior mood lighting, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19825 mi
  • Doors
    5
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on