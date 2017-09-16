loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

£44,490 44490.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom

£44,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19989 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Heated rear seats, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Cooled front console, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Detachable tow bar, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Tow Pack, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Intelligent stop/start system, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Daytime running lights, Terrain Response system, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Centre differential with lock, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Twin-speed low range transfer box

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18112
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19989 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
