loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£44,490 44490.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH,
United Kingdom

£44,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19925 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Automatic climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, Keyless entry, Extended Leather Pack, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box, 7 seat configuration, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Stop/start technology, 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Power adjustable steering column, Remote audio controls, Daytime running lights, Roof rails - Extended, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23898
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19925 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on