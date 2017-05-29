LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto

Yeovil £48,991 48991.00GBP
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13508 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear Seat Entertainment, Rear view camera, 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Bright Pack, Daytime running lights, Extended Leather Pack, Roof rails - Extended, Terrain Response system, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Centre differential with lock, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Twin-speed low range transfer box
