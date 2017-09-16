loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Tech Auto

£34,500 34500.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG,
United Kingdom

£34,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18483 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

Leather, Ebony full, 19'' alloy wheels, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Roof rails, 19'' 7-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: solid, Bright Pack, Hi-line audio system, Leather steering wheel, 'Brunel' front grille, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20904
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18483 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
