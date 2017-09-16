LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Tech Auto

£34,500 34500.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18483 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ebony full, 19'' alloy wheels, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Privacy glass, Roof rails, 19'' 7-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: solid, Bright Pack, Hi-line audio system, Leather steering wheel, 'Brunel' front grille, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Body-coloured wheelarch eyebrows, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash
