LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XS Auto

Salisbury £23,989 23989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68280 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREEN
HDD Navigation System, Roof rails, 19'' 'Style B' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Hi-line audio system, Tow Pack, Full size spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Volumetric protection (alarm), 7 Seat Pack, Leather steering wheel, Rear view camera, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Convenience Pack, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 11 speakers, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Centre differential with lock, Full length curtain airbags, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Active Roll Mitigation (ARM), Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Loadspace cover, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
