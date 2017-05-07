LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Discovery 4 HSE 59 2009

car description

2009 (59) We are pleased to offer this fantastic Discovery 4 in the high HSE specification. First Registered 30/10/2009. 7 Services completed with 5 being Land Rover Dealer Services. Latest Service completed at 71000 Miles. New Front Brake Pads Just fitted.;;Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Grey.;;2 Keys Included.;We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price of this vehicle is a Warranty Wise "Gold" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles of its age and mileage. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;- Consequential Damage Covered.;;Warranty Options:;6 Months: Included;12 Months: GBP 125;24 Months: GBP 425;36 Months: GBP 745;;Finance Available