LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Graphite 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £46,995 46995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Graphite 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WAITOMO GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation TMC,Power assisted steering,Rear park distance control,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USBiPod connection,Global closing of frontrear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour rear applique panel,Body colour tailgate handle,Body coloured wheel arches,Daytime running lights,Electric heated adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen washer jets,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate washwipe,Automatic climate control,Complex 353035 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Driver and front passenger leather armrests,Heated front seats,Height adjustable front headrests,Heightreach adjustable steering column,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix,Leather upholstery,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Rear headrests,Third row map lights,Bright pack Discovery,Exterior upgrade pack Discovery Graphite,3rd row curtain airbags,Antilock Brake System Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Emergency Brake Assit,CBC Cornering brake control,Curtain airbags,DriverFront Passenger airbags,DSCDynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Electronic tyre pressure monitoring,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetr
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...