LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Stapleford Tawney £41,500 41500.00GBP
Stapleford Tawney,
Essex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 10000 miles, is a 1 owner vehicle and is ORKNEY GREY WITH BEIGE LEATHER Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - More Than Five, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio, Interior Lights - Unspecified, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor - Unspecified, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse 5d automatic 255 bhp grey 1-owner abs bluetooth cruise-control esp immobiliser leather parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control 2015 hands-free british 4wd suv
