LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

£35,844 35844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37090 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Tailgate wash/wipe, Electronic traction control, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Trip computer, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Diesel particulate filter...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...