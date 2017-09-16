LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Bishops Stortford £51,995 51995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Bishops Stortford
Bishops Stortford, CM235GZ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: FUJI WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USBiPod connection,Global closing of frontrear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour rear applique panel,Body colour tailgate handle,Body coloured wheel arches,Daytime running lights,Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass,Electric heated adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen washer jets,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate washwipe,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Complex 353035 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Driver and front passenger leather armrests,Electric heightreach adjustable steering column,Front headrests,Heated Seats Front and Rear,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix,Leather steering wheel,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Parking heater,Rear headrests,Split fold rear seat 6535,Third row map lights,Bright pack Discovery,Windsor leather pack Discovery,Antilock Brake System Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Emergency Brake Assit,CBC Cornering brake control,Curtain airbags,DriverFront Passenger airbags,DSCDynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Electronic tyre pressure monitoring,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hil
