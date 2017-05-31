loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Welwyn Garden City £26,500 26500.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£26,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 45958 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bright pack - Discovery, Premium ICE pack - Discovery, Premium leather pack - Discovery,Our Land Rover Discovery 4 comes superb specification features and full service history. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    45958 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
