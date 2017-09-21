loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Turriff £32,995 32995.00GBP

Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

£32,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25400 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GOLD

Accessories

20 inch Alloys, 7-Seater, Arm Rest, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Full Service History, Keyless Go, Memory Seats, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, SideSteps, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, 3 x Sunroofs

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23740
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25400 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on