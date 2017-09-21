LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

Turriff £32,995 32995.00GBP
Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25400 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GOLD
20 inch Alloys, 7-Seater, Arm Rest, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Full Service History, Keyless Go, Memory Seats, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, SideSteps, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, 3 x Sunroofs
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...