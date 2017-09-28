LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE - HUGE SPEC - 7 SEATS - 35,000 MILES

car description

The Discovery 4 is the 4WD that is on every potential buyer's list. The mainstay Disco is as competent as its rugged looks imply yet is perfectly suited to commuting duties and with seven seats its perfect for large families. This example comes in Santorini Black with Full Black Leather Interior, Full Land Rover service history, and a long list of extras which include: Harman Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, Front and rear parking sensors, Electric seats with Drivers memory, iPod Connection, Keyless entry and Start, Touch screen SatNav, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Electric tilt/Slide Sunroof, 2 Rear Sunroofs, Independent armrests, Heated front and rear seats, Electric folding mirrors, Side Steps, Automatic headlights, Xenon headlights with washers and more. See more details below.