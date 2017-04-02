Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£37,950 37950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ivory leather, Ivory contrast stitching, electric memory seats, heated front/rear seats, 7 seats, electric lumbar support, electric adjustable steering column, automatic climate control, 3 sunroofs, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, TV receiver digital, Traffic Message Chanel, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, rear view camera, voice control, DAB digital radio, Meridian Hi-Fi Audio system, I-POD/USB connection, 19in 7-spoke alloy wheels, 8 speed Tiptronic gearshift, paddle-shift controls, electronic air suspension, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, park heating function, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Stop/Start system, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Auto-dim rear view mirror, Xenon headlamps, Dynamic headlamp levelling, Auto headlamps Follow Me Home, LED Signature lights, LED tail lamps, front fog lamps, Ambience lighting, puddle lamps front/rear, Keyless Entry/Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitor, roof rails, ISOFIX child seat
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse blue 1-owner 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp isofix leather parking-sensor sat-nav television tiptronic traction-control xenon 2014 hands-free automatic semi-automatic british 4wd suv
