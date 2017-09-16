LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £36,995 36995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color:
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Hybrid TV,iPod connection,Rear seat DVD entertainment system,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Global closing of frontrear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour rear applique panel,Body coloured wheel arches,Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass,Electric heated adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Full length roof rails,Heated windscreen washer jets,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate washwipe,3rd cupholder in row 1,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Complex 353035 2nd row seat,Electric heightreach adjustable steering column,Heated Seats Front and Rear,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Luxury carpet mats,Parking heater,Perforated leather steering wheel to match interior,Split fold rear seat 6535,Third row map lights,Bright pack Discovery,Premium In Car Entertainment pack Discovery,Windsor leather pack Discovery,Antilock Brake System Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Emergency Brake Assit,CBC Cornering brake control,Curtain airbags,DriverFront Passenger airbags,DSCDynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration con
