LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Swindon £42,999 42999.00GBP
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6419 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof
