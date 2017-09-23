loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Swindon £42,999 42999.00GBP

CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£42,999
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6419 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button,Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    24296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6419 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
