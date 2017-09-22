LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY 7ST 4WD AUTO

Manningtree £38,950 38950.00GBP
Atlas Autos Ltd
Manningtree, CO111ND, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY 7ST 4WD AUTO Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
7 SEATER, SAT NAV, Panoramic Glass Roof, Electric Memory Heated Seats, TV/DVD/MEDIA Screens, Reverse Colour Camera, Heated Front Screen, 19' Alloy Wheels, Rear TV/DVD Screens, Dual Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Front & Rear Park Control, USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Phone Prep, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Traction Control, Hill Descent, Paddleshift, Isofix Seats, Privacy Glass, Front Foglights, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, CD Player, DAB Radio, LOW RATES OF FINANCE AVAILABLE, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! All Our Vehicles are Carefully Selected and Prepared to the Highest of Standards. Full Dealer Facilities, Including Warranties, Low Rate Finance Subject to Status, Free HPI Check and Fully Detailed Report Certificate, Pre-delivery Valet, Service and Inspection. Members of The Retail Motor Industry Federation.
