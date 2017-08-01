loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY

£37,950 37950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£37,950
Porcelin Premium leather, Ebony Dash Facia, electric memory seats, heated front/rear seats, 7 seats, e/lumbar support, convenience pack, automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, 3 sunroofs, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, Factory rear entertainment, Twin Headrest DVD screens, Digital TV Monitor, Wireless head phones, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, rear view camera, voice control, DAB digital radio, 380 Watt Meridian Hi-Fi Audio system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, 20in five spoke alloy wheels, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, park heating function, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, Cornering lamps, headlamp wash, Dynamic headlamp levelling, LED Signature lights, LED tail lamps, Ambience lighting, Keyless Entry /Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, electro chromic interior mirror, tyre pr

  • Ad ID
    15251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

