Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY

£40,950 40950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black Premium leather, Ivory Contrast stitching, electric memory seats, heated front/rear seats, 7 seats, e/lumbar support, convenience pack, automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, 3 sunroofs, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, Factory rear entertainment, Twin Headrest DVD screens, Digital TV Monitor, Wireless head phones, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, rear view camera, voice control, DAB digital radio, 380 Watt Meridian Hi-Fi Audio system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, 20in five spoke alloy wheels, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, park heating function, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, Cornering lamps, headlamp wash, Dynamic headlamp levelling, LED Signature lights, LED tail lamps, Ambience lighting, Keyless Entry /Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, electro chromic interior mirr
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury black 1-owner 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag air-con bluetooth cruise-control dvd esp isofix leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav television tow-bar traction-control xenon 2014 hands-free british 4wd suv
