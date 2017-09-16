LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

£45,990 45990.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18491 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,HDD Premium navigation + TMC,Land Rover InControl apps,Power assisted steering,Rear park distance control,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Digital TV,Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers,Rear seat DVD entertainment system,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB/iPod connection,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Bi-xenon adaptive headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour rear applique panel,Body colour tailgate handle,Body coloured wheel arches,Daytime running lights,Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Extended roof rails,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen + washer jets,Narvik black mirror caps,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate wash/wipe,Automatic climate control,Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Front and rear premium carpet mats with contrast edging,Heated seats front and rear,Heated steering wheel,Height adjustable front headrests,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Rear headrests,Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery,Extended leather pack - Discovery,Exterior upgrade pack - Discovery Landmark,Windsor leather pack - Discovery,3rd row curtain airbags,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Electronic tyre pressure monitoring,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Active roll mitigation,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Full size alloy spare wheel
