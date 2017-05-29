LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto

Welwyn Garden City £47,000 47000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, HDD Premium navigation + TMC, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB/iPod connection, Bright pack - Discovery, Extended leather pack - Discovery, Exterior upgrade pack - Discovery Landmark, Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Finished in Waitomo Grey with Almond Premium Leather seats, Fitted with some of the best equipment the Land Rover Discovery has seen, including the Landmark Exterior upgrade pack and Bright Pack.
