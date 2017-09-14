LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Auto

Turriff £45,995 45995.00GBP
Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
20 inch Alloys, Automatic, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Harman Kardon Sound, Keyless Go, One Owner, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, SideSteps, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Heated Wheel, 3 x Sunroofs
