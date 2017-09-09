Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 XS

£26,950 26950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black leather, electric seats, heated seats, 7 seats, automatic climate control, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, Voice Control, DAB digital radio, Meridian Hi-Fi system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, 19in Seven Spoke alloys, 8 speed automatic gearbox, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Washer Jets, Ambience lighting, Keyless Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, tyre pressure monitor, roof rails, ISOFIX child seat system, piano black wood trim inlays, 7 Seats, one owner from new, full Land Rover warranty
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 xs black 1-owner 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats isofix leather parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control warranty 2014 hands-free black-interior british 4wd suv dark-interior
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...