Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 XS

£26,950 26950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£26,950
Ebony Black leather, electric seats, heated seats, 7 seats, automatic climate control, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, Voice Control, DAB digital radio, Meridian Hi-Fi system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, 19in Seven Spoke alloys, 8 speed automatic gearbox, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Washer Jets, Ambience lighting, Keyless Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, tyre pressure monitor, roof rails, ISOFIX child seat system, piano black wood trim inlays, 7 Seats, one owner from new, full Land Rover warranty

  • Ad ID
    15773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
