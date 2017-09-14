loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4x4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £18,950 18950.00GBP

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

£18,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Galway Green Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, GREEN, 2 owners, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, COMMANDSHIFT SAT NAV, SUNROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 7 Seats, 19'' Alloys, Contrast Stitching, Piano Black Wood, Rear View Camera, Convenience Pack, Bright Pack, Exterior Upgrade Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Phone, Rain Sensor, Auto Low Light Sensing Headlights, Xenon Headlights, Ambience Lighting, Traffic Master, Dynamic Headlamp Levelling, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Auto High Beam Assist, DAB Radio, Surround Camera System, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Electro Chromatic Power Fold Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 69k Miles, Galway Green Metallic with Almond Premium Leather, 18,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

