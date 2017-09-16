LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD V6 XS 4x4 5dr Auto

£13,995 13995.00GBP
Global Cars Ltd
NW106PJ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TD V6 XS 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Cruise Control, Satellite navigation, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, 13,995 p/x welcome
