LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Nelson £71,844 71844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Nelson
Nelson, BB96LL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, CD Player& USB, Electric front windows, ABS, Electronic air suspension, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, PAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Auto dimming door mirrors, Steering wheel mounted controls, Chrome door handles...
