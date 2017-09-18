loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Nelson £71,844 71844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Nelson
Nelson, BB96LL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£71,844
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 Td6 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, CD Player& USB, Electric front windows, ABS, Electronic air suspension, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, PAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Auto dimming door mirrors, Steering wheel mounted controls, Chrome door handles...

  • Ad ID
    23048
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
