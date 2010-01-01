LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto

Chester £14,077 14077.00GBP
Evans Halshaw Ford Chester
Chester, CH14PZ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79617 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BALI BLUE
19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Isofix, Keyless Go, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Central Locking, Service History, Trip Computer
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...