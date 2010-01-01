loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto

Chester £14,077 14077.00GBP

Evans Halshaw Ford Chester
Chester, CH14PZ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£14,077
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 GS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79617 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BALI BLUE

Accessories

19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Isofix, Keyless Go, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Central Locking, Service History, Trip Computer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    79617 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

