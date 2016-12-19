loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS Auto

High Peak £15,750 15750.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£15,750
Automatic Gearbox, Service History, Seven Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MoT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    7465
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
