LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS Auto

High Peak £15,750 15750.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Service History, Seven Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MoT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 3000cc tdv6 gs automatic black alloy-wheels bluetooth cloth cruise-control warranty 2010 hands-free v6 british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4
