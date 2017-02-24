LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS Auto

High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, 2 Owners from New with Full Landrover Service History, Seven Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Sidesteps, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Adjustable Height Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with Recent New Timing Belts, 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery 3000cc tdv6 gs automatic black alloy-wheels bluetooth cloth cruise-control heated-seats warranty 2010 hands-free v6 british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...