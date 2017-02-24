loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 GS Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak POA 0GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Automatic Gearbox, 2 Owners from New with Full Landrover Service History, Seven Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Sidesteps, Heated Front Screen, Dual Climate Control, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Adjustable Height Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with Recent New Timing Belts, 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Accessories

land-rover discovery 3000cc tdv6 gs automatic black alloy-wheels bluetooth cloth cruise-control heated-seats warranty 2010 hands-free v6 british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8592
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on