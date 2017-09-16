LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Bury £18,495 18495.00GBP
V2L Ltd
Bury, BL95BJ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74295 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Gold
Full 12 Month RAC Warranty with Free Breakdown Included In the Price. Low Rate Finance, Part Exchange and Nationwide Delivery available. Out of hours please call 07801 736 472., Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Bronze
