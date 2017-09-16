loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Bury £18,495 18495.00GBP

V2L Ltd
Bury, BL95BJ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£18,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74295 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Gold

Accessories

Full 12 Month RAC Warranty with Free Breakdown Included In the Price. Low Rate Finance, Part Exchange and Nationwide Delivery available. Out of hours please call 07801 736 472., Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Bronze

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    74295 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

