LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Welwyn Garden City £21,000 21000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76157 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Marmaris Teal
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bright pack - Discovery, Premium ICE pack - Discovery, Premium leather pack - Discovery,Our Land Rover Discovery 4 is finished in stunning colour combinations, has 2 previous owners and a great level of specification features. Call 01793 467995 today to arrange your test drive.
