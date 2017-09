LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE 7 SEAT 4X4 AUTO

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Four Wheel Drive, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,INCLUDES AA WARRANTY, SAT NAV, TAN HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOFS, HARMAN KARDON AND MORE, 1 OWNER FROM NEW WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT AND DRIVES SUPERBLY, A VERY WELL MAINTAINED LOW MILEAGE GOOD SPEC EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION, Upgrades - LAND ROVER TOUCH SCREEN SATELLITE NAVIGATION, TAN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, FRONT MIDDLE AND REAR SUNROOFS, HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 PREMIER SOUND SYSTEM, SIDE STEPS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE XENON LIGHTS, REVERSE CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH VISUAL AID, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE, KEYLESS ENTRY AND GO, CRUISE CONTROL, DAB RADIO, 19 INCH ALLOYS, TOW PACK, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest, CD Player, Child locks & Isofix system, Cup Holder, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Stability Programme, Power steering, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Remote central locking, Traction Control System. 7 seats, Black, COMES FULLY CHECKED BY OUR EXPERT LAND ROVER SPECIALIST TECHNICIANS AND FULLY GUARANTEED, WE SPECIALISE IN LAND ROVER SALES, SERVICING AND REPAIR YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER QUALITY LAND ROVER, Excellent condition throughout and drives very well, HISTORY CHECKED AND WILL BE SUPPLIED HPI CLEAR, Very nice well maintained example with a lovely spec that looks stunning with an impeccable history, Finance available, Debit and Credit cards