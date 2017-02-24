loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 HSE Auto

High Peak £21,495 21495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£21,495
car description

Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Black Leather Interior, Seven Seater, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Sidesteps, Privacy Glass, 3 Glass Sunroofs, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 3 Stage Heated Electric Memory Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Adjustable Steering Column, 6 Disc CD Player with DAB Radio, and iPod/USB Connectivity, Hands Free Bluetooth System, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with New Tyres, Towbar with Twin Entry Electrics. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MO and 3 Months Warranty.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

