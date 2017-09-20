LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto

Romney Marsh £16,995 16995.00GBP
Millfield Motor Company
Romney Marsh, TN299LX, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
6 months tax, Full service history, facelift model, 7 seats, leather interior, touch screen navigation, front & rear parking sensors, upgrade alloys, push button start, heated seats, dual zone climate control, cruise control, multi function steering wheel, full service history, comprehensive warranty, full pdi & service. 7 seats, Metallic Grey, Millfield Motor Company, The Small Garage with a BIG Reputation.,
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...