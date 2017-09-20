loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto

Romney Marsh £16,995 16995.00GBP

Millfield Motor Company
Romney Marsh, TN299LX, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,995
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 TDV6 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

6 months tax, Full service history, facelift model, 7 seats, leather interior, touch screen navigation, front & rear parking sensors, upgrade alloys, push button start, heated seats, dual zone climate control, cruise control, multi function steering wheel, full service history, comprehensive warranty, full pdi & service. 7 seats, Metallic Grey, Millfield Motor Company, The Small Garage with a BIG Reputation.,

  • Ad ID
    23240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
