LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto

£48,000 48000.00GBP
Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8739 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power Steering,Drivers Air Bag,20In 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Alloy Wheels,Cruise-Control,Satellite Navigation,El. Alpine Sunr./Blinds Tilt/Slide Front Glass Sunroof,Traction Control,Computer,Heated Seats,Privacy Glass,Electric Seats,Headlamp Adjustment,Powerfold Door Mirrors,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lamps,Headlamp Wash,Split Rear Seat,Rear Wash Wipe,Drivers Armrest,Central Locking,Rev Counter,Leather Steering Wheel,Head Rests,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Ipod Preparation,Rear seat entertainment,Seven seats,Leather interior
