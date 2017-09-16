LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto

£45,000 45000.00GBP
Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11996 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Yulong White Metallic
Climate Control,Alarm,Power Steering,Drivers Air Bag,20In 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Alloy Wheels,Cruise-Control,Sunroof,Traction Control,Surround Camera System,Computer,Heated Seats,Electric Seats,Powerfold Door Mirrors,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lamps,Split Rear Seat,Rear Wash Wipe,Drivers Armrest,Electric Windows,Central Locking,Trip Computer,Rev Counter,Leather Steering Wheel With Gloss Black Inserts,Head Rests,17 Speakers And Subwoofer,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Rear Seat Entertainment,Leather interior
