LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto

£45,000 45000.00GBP

Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF,
United Kingdom

£45,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0SD V6 Landmark Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11996 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Yulong White Metallic

Accessories

Climate Control,Alarm,Power Steering,Drivers Air Bag,20In 5 Split-Spoke Style 511 Alloy Wheels,Cruise-Control,Sunroof,Traction Control,Surround Camera System,Computer,Heated Seats,Electric Seats,Powerfold Door Mirrors,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lamps,Split Rear Seat,Rear Wash Wipe,Drivers Armrest,Electric Windows,Central Locking,Trip Computer,Rev Counter,Leather Steering Wheel With Gloss Black Inserts,Head Rests,17 Speakers And Subwoofer,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Rear Seat Entertainment,Leather interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21856
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11996 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
